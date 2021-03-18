TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.90

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $135.90, with a volume of 21164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -185.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

