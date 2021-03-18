Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,026 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L Brands were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

L Brands stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

