Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,407 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

