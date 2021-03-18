Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $718,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

