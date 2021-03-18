Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,173 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assurant were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

