Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $762,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,365. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

