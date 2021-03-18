Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

TLPFY stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

