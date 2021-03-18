Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

