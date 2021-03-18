Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

