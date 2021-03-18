Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells $470,000.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

