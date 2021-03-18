Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $79.75 million and $30.36 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00460598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00147028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.37 or 0.00638596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,660,097 tokens. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

