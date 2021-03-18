Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

