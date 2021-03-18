Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.57. 82,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.04 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

