Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $280.38. The stock had a trading volume of 205,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

