Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 28,345 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 339,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

