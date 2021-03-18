Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.93. 29,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

