Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.13.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.21 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $99.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.