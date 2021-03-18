Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.29

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 14925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Textainer Group by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.