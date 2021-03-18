The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 5,897.7% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in The Andersons by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $973.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

