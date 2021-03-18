The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $90.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 55,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

