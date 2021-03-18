The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Sells $233,160.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

