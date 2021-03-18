The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

