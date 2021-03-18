The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XONE. B. Riley boosted their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The ExOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

XONE opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, research analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

