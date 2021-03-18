The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Down 15.8%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $32.20. 1,655,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,919,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut The ExOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Equities analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,046,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

