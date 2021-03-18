The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 9,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,404. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

