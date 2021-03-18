The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.30 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.30 ($49.76) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.81 ($42.13).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.