The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $7,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

