The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NYSE HIG opened at $57.41 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

