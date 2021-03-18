The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 179,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day moving average of $273.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

