The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.16.

NYSE:HD opened at $280.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

