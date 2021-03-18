The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 388.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Kroger worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.