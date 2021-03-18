The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 5,260 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 369,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,818,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

