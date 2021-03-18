The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $82.56 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

