The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,319 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.49% of AutoZone worth $131,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,019 shares of company stock valued at $55,868,274. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,290.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,197.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,184.18. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,307.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

