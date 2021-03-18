The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,832 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $109,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 98.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,339,000 after buying an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $641.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $616.48 and its 200-day moving average is $628.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.