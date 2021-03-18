The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.