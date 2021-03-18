The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 256.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 322,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 184,393 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

