The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Peter E. Shumlin Sells 1,500 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.29. 2,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

