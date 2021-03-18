The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 5th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,223,700 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $187,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 14,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

