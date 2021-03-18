Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $120.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

THO stock opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 36,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

