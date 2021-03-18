Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

THRY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $225,036.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,430 shares of company stock worth $9,905,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

