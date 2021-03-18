Thunder Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83.81 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $177.72 million and approximately $83.81 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00276544 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 173.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

