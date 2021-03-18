Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

