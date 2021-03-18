TitanSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.42 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.85 million and $3.42 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

