TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.14 and traded as high as C$132.74. TMX Group shares last traded at C$132.06, with a volume of 144,523 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

