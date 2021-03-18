(TNC.V) (CVE:TNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(TNC.V) (CVE:TNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.33. (TNC.V) shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33.

(TNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNC)

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for (TNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.