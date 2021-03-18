Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.27.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.86. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $529,971 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

