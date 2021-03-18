Towle & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Towle & Co. lowered its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furniture accounts for about 3.1% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hooker Furniture worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,133,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,432. The company has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

