Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197,559 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.04% of Tractor Supply worth $334,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.73. 4,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

