Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 17,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,255 call options.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $94.66. 1,612,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,597,000.

